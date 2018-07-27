SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
In case you missed it, Britney Spears is now a part of the "Ew!" family!

Over the past few years, Jimmy Fallon has had celebrities participate in his "Ew!" sketch on The Tonight Show and they are all so funny.

On Thursday, the "Oops...I Did It Again" singer dressed up as one of Fallon's character Sara's friends named Abby for one funny episode.

They compared Throwback Thursday photos, played a game of Fashion Freeze—AKA posing like a model and then freezing in place—and talked about camp.

While we were laughing the whole way through we couldn't help but wonder where Spears ranks among all the other guests that have been on this Tonight Show skit?

Everyone from Channing Tatum and John Cena to Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have dressed up in their best middle school (ish) ensembles and chatted with the talk show host dressed as Sara with no "h" because "h's are ew!" and we've loved each and every one of them.

Take look back at all 12 of these funny "Ew!" sketches below and make sure to vote for the one that makes you laugh out loud every time.

Britney Spears:

The most recent episode of "Ew!" did not disappoint with Spears as Sara's (Fallon) friend Abby. She brought a mermaid pillow, joked about being "not a girl, not yet a woman" and played a game of Fashion Freeze. It was hilarious. Oh, and she called Steve Carrell cute, because of his work in Despicable Me 3.

John Cena:

Earlier this year, Cena came on Sara's show as Addison and she had a few voice issues, which we couldn't help but laugh at. Cena carried a unicorn purse and broke something before practicing for the dance team auditions. Of course, he nailed the dance move portion of the show.

Demi Lovato:

When the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer appeared on The Tonight Show's "Ew!" skit she came with her Spring Fling dress to get Sara's approval and it was too funny. Plus, the two girls practiced kissing on Ed Sheeran and Mario Lopez kissing cushions and we just love these two.

Miley Cyrus:

The "Malibu" singer shinned on "Ew!" in one of the most adorable costumes that has ever been seen on the skit. She drank pumpkin spice lattes, made funny memes and of course danced.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez might be one of our favorite guests on "Ew!" because she was both adorable and funny. She didn't do a ton of things with Sara, but they did have a talent show and she worked it out on the dance floor, which we we're obviously fans of.

Ariana Grande

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer couldn't stop laughing when she appeared in this skit in 2015 and it made us laugh even more. In between laughter, Ariana Grande chewed gum, had a sing-off with her BFF and revealed she doesn't like venti lattes, she "prefers grande."

Seth Rogen & Zac Efron:

Two guests are better than one, duh! When these two Neighbors co-stars threw on their favorite dresses and matching "Maybe" and "Never" gold necklaces we were in for a treat. After a series of group selfies the trio broke out into a dance number that we won't soon forget.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift played Natalie, one of Sara's mom's friend's daughters and therefore she wasn't exactly cool. In fact, she was a total dork who had her own Scrabble necklace, sneezed on her picture that she brought and revealed that she had a band-aid collection...ew!

Will Ferrell & Michelle Obama:

In 2014, the First Lady and Will Ferrell stopped by Sara's basement and it was super fun. They had a "shy face" contest, Ferrell kissed a Harry Styles poster (as well as a picture of himself) and then they all tried kale chips.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan as a middle school girl is obsessed with One Direction and we're not that surprised. We were however surprised that she could make such a good kissy face and that she somehow pulled off a studded trucker hat.

Channing Tatum:

As one of the first guests on "Ew!" Tatum will always be one of our favorites. He looked amazing as a little girl, had a hilarious smile-off with Fallon's character Sara, and then showed off his hip hop moves. 

Michael Strahan

The former football player showed off his best cheerleader routine while hanging out with his BFF in the basement and it was definitely a highlight of this episode. 

Vote for your favorite "Ew!" celebrity appearance below.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)

Tonight Show's ''Ew'' Poll
Which "Ew!" skit from the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon makes you laugh the most?
20.0%
20.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
20.0%
20.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
20.0%
0.0%

