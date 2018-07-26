The time has come y'all, the Nashville series finale airs tonight.

While we are already sad about having to say goodbye to the country-music based series there have been so many good episodes and moments that we can be happy about.

The best part about the ABC and then CMT series are the characters. There are so many amazing characters like Rayna James (Connie Britton), Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten), Scarlett O'Connor (Clare Bowen) and Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere).

Those wonderful characters and the actors who brought them to life are only the tip of the iceberg of things we will miss when the Nashville, Tennessee-based show goes off the air for good.

One of the things we aren't exactly ready to move on from is all of the perfect couples that Nashville has had over the past six seasons.