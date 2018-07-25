In case you missed it, Karlie Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner!

The 25-year-old supermodel announced her happy news on Tuesday on social media by posting a sweet photo of her and her longtime boyfriend.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss wrote alongside the photo.

The 33-year-old businessman and co-founder of Oscar Health confirmed the news as well by posting a photo of his now-fiancée with the simple caption, "fiancée ❤️."