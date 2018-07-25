SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: The Winner Is...

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
VH1 Divas Live, 1998, Mariah Carey

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The people have spoken, and only one diva remains...Mariah Carey is the Ultimate Pop Diva!

After three weeks of voting fans have dubbed Carey as the queen of pop music, or they've at least admitted she is the Ultimate Pop Diva and we don't disagree.

In a very close final round the 48-year-old singer beat out Britney Spears to take the crown and we are freaking out over here.

In the end Carey was victorious earning 49,426 votes over the "Baby One More Time" singer's 47,516 votes, which is just incredible.

The "We Belong Together" singer started out in a pool of 32 fierce females and slowly, but surely she inched her way to the top.

Along the way she knocked out Madonna, followed by Christina Aguilera and eventually Spears.

Photos

Fashion Spotlight: Mariah Carey

Now, fans of the "Touch My Body" singer can shout it from the rooftop, because their pop diva icon is the all mighty champion of our intense and star-studded poll.

Now all we need is some new music from the artist and our day would be complete!

Thanks to everyone who voted. Make sure to check back in next month when a new tournament begins. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Music , Mariah Carey
Latest News
ESC: Selena Gomez

How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses Like Selena Gomez and Pippa Middleton

Scream

Would You Dare Stay in the Scream House?

Donald Trump, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Donald Trump's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Vandalized Again

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose: A Medical Expert Weighs in

Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten Pregnant With Her First Child

Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Special Connection With Taylor Swift

Karlie Kloss, Beatrice, Instagram

Karlie Kloss May Have Just Revealed Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.