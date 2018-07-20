Mamma Mia...here we go again!

The sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia! film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters today and you know what that means...more ABBA songs.

Nothing says summer like singing along to your favorite ABBA tune in a feel-good movie like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, right?

While we are definitely excited to hear Amanda Seyfied, Lily James, Meryl Streep and Cher belt out the Swedish disco group's—made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad— best tunes once again, ABBA's songs have been our go-to karaoke picks for years and we're not alone.

Earlier this month The Bold Type's Jane (Katie Stevens), Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Kat (Aisha Dee) sang "Mamma Mia" on the show, karaoke style and we instantly felt more connected to the TV trio and the iconic pop group.

No matter why you listen to ABBA or how you first heard their songs, you have to admit they are pretty amazing. Their voices, the beats, the dance-worthy vibes on every track just make this group so unique.

That being said, we know you have an ABBA song queued up and ready to sing at a moment's notice and we want to know which one it is, so get ready to vote disco darlings!