Celebrations are in order, because today is Julianne Hough's birthday!
The former Dancing With the Stars judge turns the big 3-0 today and honestly she looks like she's never going to age.
In honor of the Utah native's big birthday we've rounded up her best moments with BFF Nina Dobrev that prove together these two will always be kids.
In fact, Hough and Dobrev are one of the cutest best friend duos around and when you look through their photos together they are definitely just like you and your bestie.
Seriously, it's like looking in a mirror—a famous mirror, but still.
Don't believe us?
Check out the birthday girl's sweetest moments with her best friend over the years below to see that these two are just like you, which makes them even more amazing as a duo.
Saucy Girls
All dressed and no place to go! If you and your BFF are guilty of the saucy poses in your fancy dress then you too are like these two best friends.
Bachelorette Babes
Nina Dobrev stood by Julianne Hough's side when she married Brooks Laich in July 2017 so of course she was also ready to rage before the nuptials at her Caribbean bachelorette bash.
Opposites Attract
Like all good friends, Hough and Dobrev balance each other out and aren't afraid to be different than one another. Case and point, Dobrev being a goofball in this photo while Hough poses pretty.
Happy Tears
The Vampire Diaries actress and Grease: Live! star have been through so many birthdays together and each one seems sweeter than the one before it. PS: Haven't we all cried a little at the love we receive on our birthdays?
Vacation Crew
When this duo isn't spending time on a set somewhere they are heading on vacation with their squad and we really wish we got an invite to one of these fun adventures.
Sweat Sessions
A true friend sticks with you through the good and the bad, or in this case the hard and sweaty workout classes that Dobrev and Hough love to take.
Burger Bites
If your night ends with mini burgers and your best friend by your side then it's a success in our minds.
Plus Ones
No matter what the event, these two actresses find each other on the carpet and make sure to hang out together. They are basically one another's dates and their real dates are just along for the ride.
Going Up!
Gossiping in the elevator on the way to a party? We've all been there!
Emergency Contact
While these two are usually having too much fun together, they are always there in the bad times too...like when Dobrev got hurt and needed Hough with her at the doctors. They weren't too sick to take a selfie though!
Goofballs
When it comes down to it these ladies are total goofballs and that's why we love them.
Lounging Ladies
While we are all for going out with our girls, relaxing with coffee and girl talk the morning after is so much better.
Prom Posing
Even though these two didn't know each other in high school they do have their BFF prom pose down pat!
Good Side
Everyone has their good side and with this duo they know exactly how to work the camera...together. Aren't they just the cutest?
Friendship Keys
In 2016, this duo teamed up with The Giving Keys for the Best Friends Collection and their collection is basically a sophisticated version of friendship bracelets which we definitely still rock on the reg.
Photo Booth Fun
Are you ever too old to use face paint and take photo booth style photos with your gal pals? We don't think so!
Make a Wish
What's a birthday party without your girl holding the cake for you?
Super (Fun) Bowl
Football fun is the best kind of fun. OK, maybe you and your crew haven't been to the Super Bowl, but we bet you've been to sporting events together and taken this exact photo, right?
Late Night Munchies
What's better than attending a fancy event with your ride or die? Ordering a ton of food to your hotel and laughing about your night while chowing down, duh.
Costume Queens
Like you and your BFF, Hough and Dobrev are always down for a good costume party. They frequently match when attending Halloween bashes and costume parties and they always look like they're having a blast.
VIP Access
You can't tell me you don't have a photo just like this with your bestie. These two go to a lot of different events together, but posing with their VIP passes at the Hozier concert might be one of their purest bestie moments thus far.
Kisses
Ah, true love.
Happy birthday Jules, 30 never looked so good!