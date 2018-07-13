GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte would approve.
Perhaps Melania Trump was influenced by the British monarchy. The first lady channeled major princess vibes in a gorgeous J. Mendel dress to a black-tie dinner in London this week. From the back, the off-the-shoulder neckline transitioned into a sweeping, floor-length cape—perfect for running in the wind...or at least dramatic arm movement. The pastel yellow fabric crisscrossed from the bust down to the waist until falling down into a pleated skirt. You have to admit: Formal wear is what the first lady does best.
Melania's wardrobe choices have not always gone so well. In June, the FLOTUS was criticized for wearing a jacket that read, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" while visiting immigrant children near the U.S.-Mexico border. Her latest turn in a Belle-esque ensemble, however, is seemingly more fitting.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Basic black doesn't have to be boring. With clean lines, structural design and an unexpected neckline, you can look just like the Duchess of Sussex in Christian Dior Haute Couture.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Madeline Brewer
Blessed be! Not only did The Handmaid's Tale actress veer from the red garb we've come to know her in, but she mixed two motifs together for an interesting combo we can't stop talking about. Where's our old blazers? We have some cutting and sewing to do.
John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev
The Vampire Diaries actress looked like the definition of summer in a white Altuzarra sleeveless dress. Want to punch up the look? Add mixed metallic accessories to the look.
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Emma Roberts
Now this is how you do black in the summer.
Timur Emek/GC Images
Kat Graham
The Vampire Diaries alum goes for a beige monochrome look, accented by a blue Valextr bag. We love the exaggerated proportion of the shoulders in contrast to the short asymmetrical skirt hem.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Neve Campbell
All that glitters also shines...and that's exactly what the actress did in Barney Cheng at the the Skyscraper premiere in New York City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Niecy Nash
The Claws actress looked better than ever, wearing a body-hugging dress with bow-tie details on the shoulders, to collect her star on the Walk of Fame. While the dress may look simple and classic, the sparkly shoes make a statement.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Michelle Monaghan
The actress arrived to the Mission: Impossible - Fallout premiere in a periwinkle gown featuring a statement eyelet design. Find a top that resembles the upper portion of the dress and pair with jeans for a more casual look.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for American Institute For Stuttering
Emily Blunt
John Krasinski's other half donned a sheer Christian Dior frock to the American Institute for Stuttering 12th Annual Freeing Voices Changing Lives Benefit Gala, complete with a milkmaid crown braid. The only thing we'd change? Swap out the black heels for a pop of color.
GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images
Melania Trump
The FLOTUS had a Cinderella moment for a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in London.
