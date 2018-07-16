If you haven't seen Hocus Pocus have you ever Halloweened?

While we're sure there are some people out there who have never seen this iconic movie, we choose to believe that everyone loves it as much as we do.

In fact, after 25 years—yes, Hocus Pocus is officially 25 years old today—the Halloween film still holds up no matter what time of year it is.

Sure, most of us watch it numerous times once the month of October hits, but witches coming back to the town of Salem after being dead for three centuries at the hands of a virgin who lights a black-flame candle is really a timeless and season-less tale.

We might be pushing it here with that statement but if Hocus Pocus were on TV tonight we'd watch it!

OK, now on to the reason we are writing this post...the Sanderson sisters.