Meghan Markle Can Do No Wrong When It Comes to Fashion: Vote for Her Most Beautiful Look So Far This Week Now

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018

Meghan Markle has always had a keen sense of style and since becoming a royal her fashion looks have become even more noteworthy.

Whether she is attending a wedding—or you know, rocking a Givenchy gown at her own nuptials—or attending royal engagements with Queen Elizabeth II herself, the Duchess of Sussex never disappoints on the fashion front.

Even though we're used to jaw-dropping ensembles from Markle at this point, the newlywed outdid herself this week (and it's only Tuesday!) by stepping out in three memorable looks that we can't stop thinking about.

Each and every ensemble is sophisticated and sleek, like the Duchess herself, and we not-so-secretly want to replicate them all as soon as possible. If only we had a royal budget! 

To kick off the week, Markle wore an olive green Ralph Lauren dress with matching pumps while attending Prince Louis' christening at The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London. She topped of the elegant look with a gorgeous Stephen Jones hat and we're not sure olive ever looked this good on anyone.

Oh, and of course she had a matching clutch and green gloves to go with, because a royal can't go anywhere without her accessories.

The next day, the Duchess went for a more Audrey Hepburn-inspired look while appearing at the Royal Air Force's centenary with her husband Prince Harry and her brother-in-law Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Her frock was a dark navy number by Dior and she finished off the ensemble with another Stephen Jones fascinator.

This classic look is giving us major flashbacks to Markle's wedding when she wore the same neckline and perfectly embodied an American princess...even if she's now a British Duchess.

After spending time celebrating the Royal Air Force's 100th birthday on Tuesday, Markle headed to Dublin to begin her first overseas tour with the Duke (AKA Prince Harry) to her Duchess.

She donned a fitted Givenchy emerald dress as she touched down in Ireland, which was a tribute to her Irish hosts. She carried a Strathberry tote as she waved to the cameras and fans alongside her husband and we are so ready to see what else she wears on this trip. 

Although we love the Duchess no matter what she wears—she really is a fashion icon already—we have a feeling one of these looks stands out to you most.

Cast your vote for which of Markle's ensembles is your favorite so far this week below!

