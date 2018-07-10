Meghan Markle has always had a keen sense of style and since becoming a royal her fashion looks have become even more noteworthy.

Whether she is attending a wedding—or you know, rocking a Givenchy gown at her own nuptials—or attending royal engagements with Queen Elizabeth II herself, the Duchess of Sussex never disappoints on the fashion front.

Even though we're used to jaw-dropping ensembles from Markle at this point, the newlywed outdid herself this week (and it's only Tuesday!) by stepping out in three memorable looks that we can't stop thinking about.

Each and every ensemble is sophisticated and sleek, like the Duchess herself, and we not-so-secretly want to replicate them all as soon as possible. If only we had a royal budget!