Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick are one of the cutest mother-daughter duos around.

We know that Kardashian comes from a long line of fierce females, and has an amazing bond with her own mother, so we're really not that surprised that she and her mini me are basically attached at the hip.

From the moment that the 39-year-old reality star had Penelope back in 2012 it was clear that she was going to have a special relationship with her baby girl, and six years later she definitely does.

In fact, over the past few years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shown even more of her personal life on social media, which has given us a little more insight into her bond with P.