Baby boy Curry has arrived!

On Wednesday, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry announced on social media that their third child, a baby boy named Canon, had arrived earlier in the week. Canon was born on July 2 and both the Golden State Warriors' player and his beautiful wife confirmed the news on the 4th of July.

Canon joins the Curry family's other two children, daughters Riley (age 5) and Ryan (age 2), who are already two of our favorite celebrity kids.

Together this adorable family is one of the most beloved in Hollywood—and the sports world in general—and it's probably because they are almost always joined at the hip.

In honor of the couple's new bundle of joy, we've rounded up their sweetest family moments thus far. With a little man joining their squad we're sure their family adventures and photos will only get better!

Congrats again to the happy couple and enjoy the Curry crew's cutest times together so far below.