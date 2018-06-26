by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 2:34 PM
The People's Choice Awards are coming to E! this fall and now the award show has officially found its leader in Louis J. Horvitz.
E! is excited to announce that the Emmy Award-winning director will be taking the helm as director for the network's first-ever telecast of the People's Choice Awards when it airs Sunday, Nov. 11.
Horvitz will join executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager from Den of Thieves and Wilshire Studios to make the iconic award show the very best it can be on its new home.
"Having directed some of the biggest, most entertaining live events on television, Louis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our People's Choice Awards team," Jen Neal, Executive Producer, Live Events, Executive Vice President, Marketing for E! said in a statement on Tuesday.
"It is exciting to have Louis on board, along with our partners Den of Thieves and Wilshire Studios, as we re-imagine this iconic franchise for the next generation and celebrate the best in pop culture."
Horvitz brings a wealth of knowledge to the award show having directed the Annual Academy Awards telecast 12 times (which is a record number) as well as Prime-Time Emmy Awards 17 different times. His accolades don't stop there having earned 21 nominations and seven total Emmy wins throughout his career.
"What I love about the People's Choice Awards is how it has grown in importance and relevance with each passing year," Horvitz said earlier today. "At no time in our history have people been more empowered to voice their opinions and this unique show, different from every other major award show, gives them a chance to pick their favorites making for an exciting night of live television."
The PCAs is the only live awards show by the people, for the people and with its new home on E! fans can expect the same fan-focused show but with an added E! flare.
When revamped award show returns this November, it will be held in Santa Monica, California and air globally across E!'s 17 international channels, which reach 153 countries in 24 languages making it truly the people's award show.
The PCAs previously aired on CBS and the 2017 show made Ellen DeGeneres the most-awarded person in the show's history. Who will take home the top awards in each category this year? Only time will tell and only the people can decide!
Don't miss the 44th annual People's Choice Awards and its inaugural show as a part of the E! family when it airs this fall.
