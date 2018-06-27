by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 5:00 AM
It's Khloe Kardashian's birthday, which means it's time to party!
Khlo-money is officially 34 years old and boy has she had one heck of a year. The reality star became a mom this year, Revenge Body became her second reality TV baby and the whole fam took on Family Feud, which let's be honest was one of the highlights of our year for sure.
While the new mom is settling into her life back in L.A. with her family, we can't help but remember the wilder days of the youngest Kardashian sister. Over the years Khloe has proven that she's loud, fun and just the right amount of crazy.
She calls it like it is, doesn't shy away from awkward situations and has epic clap backs for anything her family or friends say to her. In fact, throughout the 14 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians the Good American co-founder has gifted us with some of the most outrageous quotes of all time and we are forever grateful that she has.
In honor of Khloe's bday we are reliving some of the birthday girl's sassiest quotes in KUWTK history, so get ready to laugh as we celebrate Khlo-Money and her 34 years on this planet.
After you've stopped laughing from all these zingers, make sure to vote for your favorite KoKo quote below.
1. "Hi, Satan!"
Isn't this how you answer your mom's phone calls? Although it's a little harsh, we're pretty positive Kris Jenner knows that even when her kids call her Satan they mean it with love...probably.
2. "Are you going to be a boring whore your whole life?"
We're still not sure which of her sisters Khloe was calling out at this point on the show, but it's funny no matter who it was directed at. Khloe is arguably the most fun out of the three Kardashian sisters, so she was probably talking to both of them, which makes it that much better.
3. "He's a douche lord, so I hit him."
If there is one thing we know about the youngest Kardashian sister it's that she doesn't stand for Scott Disick's absurd lifestyle. So, yes, she did hit the lord, but he probably deserved it.
4. "The bigger the hoop, the bigger the hoe."
When Kris was wearing big gold earrings while hanging out with Khloe, she called her out for the size of her hoops. The even better part is that Khloe was wearing hoops as well...and they were much larger in size.
5. "I have your Vogue. I read it on the john."
LOL, no one is safe when it comes to Khloe's remarks, especially big sis Kim Kardashian. We get it, you are on Vogue, but if we're being honest this rebuttal to her sister's cover girl news is even better than the cover itself.
6. "I'm incredibly athletic, so f**k you."
When Malika Haqq decided to call out her BFF for not being athletic, she quickly fired back with this great quote and it sums up how she feels about being told she can't do something.
7. "I only know how to do duck lips and they were Khloe lips before the duck took them."
Remember when Kris told Khloe to stop doing duck lips while taking a selfie at a photo shoot? Well, this is her response and it was perfect and true.
8. "I hear the pitter-patter of a dinosaur."
Again, your mom probably doesn't deserve being picked on all the time but when Khloe does it to Kris we can't help but laugh. When Khloe hears her mom coming down the hall she calls her a dinosaur and it just proves that their relationship is different than any other mother-daughter relationship we've ever seen.
9. "You know why she's the most Googled person? Because she was Googling herself."
The truth hurts sometimes! When Kim was dubbed the "most Googled person" Khloe shed some light on the situation by saying that it's only because she's obsessed with herself. Clearly when it comes to her sisters, nothing is too harsh or too truthful to say on reality TV.
10. "A little bun in the oven. Your ass is gonna be so big."
After Kim told Khloe she was pregnant with North this was her first response. It's funny because only Khloe could say it and actually get away with it.
11. "You gotta have a little ghetto in your life."
When Khloe was talking to her sisters about her wardrobe and going through her closet she pointed to section of her wardrobe and acknowledged that everyone could use a little "ghetto" in their style. #Preach.
12. "I'm just allergic to bullsh*t."
During a conversation with her mom about a random topic, Khloe began to cough which caused Kris to ask whether or not she was OK or getting sick. She wasn't sick at all but she was so over the conversation!
13. "Just knowing you're a badass b**ch is just all what life is about."
This sums up Khloe's approach to life perfectly and it's just so fitting, don't you think?
14. "Suck a d**k."
We're fairly confident that this is actually Khloe's KUWTK catchphrase and we're not made about it. When she's fired up, or something angers her, instead of telling someone to get out or go home she usually says this phrase and it gets her point across very quickly.
Throughout the past 14 seasons of the hit reality series Khloe has won us over with her honesty—which is at times brutal—and her willingness to call out her sisters no matter what the topic.
Vote for the line that you'll always associate with the birthday girl below.
Happy birthday, Khlo!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We Made Nailed It's Nicole Byer Decorate an Over-the-Top Cake of Her Own and It Was Absolutely Hilarious
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?