London is calling and we are answering!

After a week of teasers, Paul McCartney's episode of Carpool Karaoke has been unveiled and we're obsessed. In typical Carpool Karaoke fashion, McCartney joined The Late Late Show host James Corden for a drive and sang his popular songs and reminded us all how great The Beatles and McCartney really were and always will be.

As we tuned in to watch the iconic singer drive through Liverpool—yes, this episode was filmed in the birthplace of The Beatles and McCartney's hometown of Liverpool—we were reminded how amazing England and its music scene really are.

Throughout Corden's time doing this musical series he's had a lot of fellow Brits on the show and with McCartney now added to the list we're not sure any other country can beat these performances.

In fact, there have been 11 English singers on the fantastic segment over the years and each one of them was a pretty memorable episode.

The question we have for you however is which Brit reigns supreme?