SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

CMT Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Ensemble of the Night

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

On Wednesday all eyes were on Nashville as the 2018 CMT Awards took over the city and gave country music fans something to celebrate.

Although there were epic performances like "American Woman" by Kelly Clarkson, and "Cry Pretty" by Carrie Underwood that wasn't all that we tuned in to see. Sure, we were really excited that Blake Shelton took home two awards and that Underwood earned her 18th trophy (and continued her reign as winningest artist in CMT Awards history), but what about the fashion? There were so many amazing looks on the red carpet that we can't stop talking about. Even though some of the celebs in attendance dared to be a little too different, most of them knocked it out of the park with their looks.

Since we can't talk about them all (we could but it would take too long) we've picked our top 10 looks of the night for you to revel in. So, who won the night when it came to style? Well, for starters Underwood. The blonde beauty stunned in a Nicolas Jebram yellow dress that had embellishment throughout and showed off her killer legs...like you'd expect anything less!

Photos

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

Clarkson shined equally as bright throughout the night in a black, sleek and chic gown with bold diamond accessories to really make us notice her. "I Hate Love Songs" singer Kelsea Ballerini also rocked black at the show, but she opted for a little more sex appeal. She wore a Brandon Maxwell sequined crop top and pant combo that we can't stop starring at.

The Voice alum Danielle Bradbury went with a LWD and looked white hot as she posed on the carpet. The boys also came out to play for the night and of course Luke Bryan looked dapper as he smiled for the cameras.

The ladies however were the real stars of the show, especially Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles. She donned a silky frock that was both sophisticated and sexy. "The Road Less Traveled" singer Lauren Alaina opted for a more structured look with a lavender dress that was modern and bold without being too over the top. Even though Lindsay Vonn is not a singer she did make a bold statement while watching the show by wearing a gorgeous red gown that fit her perfectly.

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Risky Red Carpet Fashion

Another Voice alum Raelynn looked stunning in white as she walked the carpet in a shorts-and-blazer combo. Plus, she showed a little skin and glitz with her undershirt for the perfect mix of fun and fashionable. Last, but certainly not least was Dustin Lynch. Not only did the "Small Town Boy" crooner wear a cowboy hat, which we always appreciate, but his jacket was a mustard suede material and it really made us stop and focus on him all night long.

Check out the rest of the red carpet arrivals from the 2018 CMT Awards below and don't forget to vote for the star you think won the red carpet now.

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood

"Getting ready for the #CMTAwards ! Step 1: try to fake a good night's sleep with coffee and eye masks," the "Cry Pretty" singer shared on Instagram before showing off her final look from Nicolas Jebran.

Blake Shelton, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Blake Shelton

After co-hosting the Today show from his new restaurant Ole Red, the country music superstar heads to the Bridgestone Arena to perform. 

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Awards, Couples

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Morgan Evans & Kelsea Ballerini

Hello newlyweds! The country music singers make one cute couple on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Brittney Marie Kelley, Brian Kelley, Florida Georgia Line, 2018 CMT Awards

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Brittney Marie Kelley & Brian Kelley

The Florida Georgia Line member and his wife make their way through the red carpet in Nashville.

Karen Fairchild, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Karen Fairchild

"@spanx for everything," the Little Big Town member joked on Instagram before walking the red carpet.

Cassadee Pope, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Cassadee Pope

The Voice fan-favorite shows off her latest red carpet look before enjoying the award show with her sister. 

Article continues below

Rascal Flatts, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Rascal Flatts

"Looking forward to seeing all our friends and handing out a buckle!" the band shared on Twitter before arriving on the carpet. 

Jack Rucker, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Darius Rucker

It's a fashionable father-son night out in Nashville for these two. 

Brett Young, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Brett Young

Thanks to his hit song "Mercy," the country singer may just win Video of the Year. 

Article continues below

Dierks Bentley, Evelyn Day Bentley, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Dierks Bentley

It's take your daughter to work night for the "Woman, Amen" singer who is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year. 

Carly Pearce, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Carly Pearce

The Breakthrough Video of the Year winner wears Faith Connexion for her big night out. 

Lindsay Ell, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Lindsay Ell

Rocking a dress from RtA, the "Criminal" singer is ready to celebrate the best in country music. 

Article continues below

Russell Dickerson, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Russell Dickerson

Stylist Katy Robbins deserves credit for another winning look on the "Yours" singer. 

Kane Brown, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Kane Brown

The Collaborative Video of the Year nominee could win big for his track with Lauren Alaina titled "What Ifs."

Shawna Thompson, Keifer Thompson, Thompson Square, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Thompson Square

The country music duo composed of husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson celebrate the best in country music. 

Article continues below

Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr

Date night done right! The Male Video of the Year nominee is joined by his leading lady at the Bridgestone Arena. 

Luke Bryan, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Luke Bryan

In between his What Makes You Country tour, the "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" singer appears in Nashville wearing Tom Ford and a watch from Richard Mille. 

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Kelsea Ballerini

After a morning workout with trainer Erin Oprea, the "Legends" singer arrives to the red carpet in an ensemble from Brandon Maxwell. 

Article continues below

Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Dan & Shay

The Video of the Year nominees celebrate the success of their hit song "Tequila." 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Kelly Clarkson

Before her big performance, The Voice coach stuns in a black dress with a pair of bold earrings. 

Danielle Bradbery, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Danielle Bradbery

In addition to her white summer dress, the "Sway" singer accessorizes with jewelry from Gabriel & Co. and Borgioni. 

Article continues below

Cole Swindell, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Cole Swindell

The Collaborative Video of the Year nominee may win big thanks to his collaboration with Dierks Bentley. 

Kimberly Schlapman, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Kimberly Schlapman

Before hosting the award show with her fellow Little Big Town members, the country singer poses for photos on the red carpet. 

Chris Lane, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Chris Lane

The "All The Right Problems" and "Old Flame" singer opts out of a suit and tie for tonight's red carpet. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Nettles, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Jennifer Nettles

One half of Sugarland poses on the red carpet before sharing a sneak peek of the "Babe" music video. 

Kristian Bush, Sugarland, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Kristian Bush

We found the other half of Sugarland! 

Bobby Bones, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Bobby Bones

The Bobby Bones Show host is ready to celebrate the musicians he plays on the radio each and everyday. 

Article continues below

Michael Ray, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Michael Ray

The "Get to You" singer doesn't disappoint with his latest red carpet look. 

Brantley Gilbert, Amber Cochran, 2018 CMT Awards

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Brantley Gilbert & Amber Cochran

Cute couple alert! It's date night for the "Bottoms Up" singer and his leading lady in Nashville. 

Lana, 2018 CMT Awards

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Lana

Total Divas in the house! The wrestler looks pretty in pink while arriving at the Bridgestone Arena. 

Article continues below

Mike Fisher, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

MIke Fisher

The Nashville Predators hockey player poses for photos before reuniting with his wife Carrie Underwood. 

Leon Bridges, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Leon Bridges

The gospel and soul singer is ready to get his country on! 

Hunter Hayes, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Hunter Hayes

The "I Want Crazy" singer sports a classic look on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Lennon & Maisy

The music duo and Nashville stars arrive in style. 

Meghan Linsey, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Meghan Linsey

The Voice veteran did her own makeup before arriving to the Bridgestone Arena. 

Doug the Pug, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Doug the Pug

The viral sensation can't stop wagging his tail on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Nico Tortorella, Bethany Meyers, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Nico Tortorella & Bethany Meyers

Nashville's country music party is bringing out the couples tonight. 

Chrissy Metz, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Chrissy Metz

"About to geek out on these talented folks," the This Is Us star shared on Instagram Story before walking the red carpet. 

Backstreet Boys, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Backstreet Boys

Boy band alert! In between their Las Vegas residency, the guys head to Nashville to celebrate their CMT Performance of the Year nomination. 

Article continues below

Luke Pell, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Luke Pell

The country singer and Bachelor Nation member looks sharp in his leather jacket and classic button-down look. 

Lauren Alaina, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Lauren Alaina

"I've gotta 'hand' it to my team. They came in 'clutch' this year for @cmt Awards," the singer shared on Instagram. "I'm in Love-ender with this look. Make-up: @merigrayfernandes Hair: @koriekendrickhair Styling: @amberlehman & @carriesmithmorgan." 

Joel McHale, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Joel McHale

The comedian and Netflix host has never looked better in his suit and tie. 

Article continues below

Dustin Lynch

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Dustin Lynch

The Male Video of the Year nominee could win big thanks to his track "Small Town Boy." 

Luke Combs, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Luke Combs

The "When it Rains it Pours" singer sports a black button-down and denim jeans for his evening look styled by Katy Robbins.

RaeLynn, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

RaeLynn

The Voice winner never disappoints on a red carpet. 

Article continues below

Maggie Rose, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Maggie Rose

There's not one thing we would change about the "Change The Whole Thing" singer's red carpet look. 

Hoda Kotb, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Hoda Kotb

After co-hosting the Today show with Blake Shelton, the morning show vet is ready to rock all night long. 

Lindsey Vonn, 2018 CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Lindsey Vonn

After enjoying a John Mayer concert one night earlier, the Olympic skier is now ready for an evening of country music in her Hamel gown.  

Article continues below

Photos

See More From CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion
2018 CMT Awards Best Looks Poll
Which celebrity rocked the 2018 CMT Awards red carpet best?
63.6%
0.0%
4.5%
9.1%
4.5%
0.0%
0.0%
13.6%
0.0%
4.5%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , 2018 CMT Music Awards , Carrie Underwood , Music
Latest News
Lola Grace Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Instagram

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Looks All Grown Up at Prom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down Baby Questions: "Get Out of My Uterus"

Anne Hathaway, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Still Scares Anne Hathaway After Prank Goes Awry

Star Trek: Discovery, Anthony Rapp

Celebrate Pride Month With a Look Back at LGBTQ TV History

Gabriel Macht, Suits

Suits Stars Recall Their "Otherworldly" Royal Wedding Experience, Including Finding a Fan From the Palace

Russell Crowe, Connie Nielsen, Gladiator Reunion, Screening

Russell Crowe Reunites With Gladiator Cast at Rome's Colosseum

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Thing Alex Rodriguez Could Do to End Their Relationship

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.