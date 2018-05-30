by Johnni Macke | Wed., May. 30, 2018 2:13 PM
In case you missed it, Jacob Tremblay is one of the coolest kids ever.
Not only is he a huge actor at the young age of 11, but he definitely knows how to take advantage of his stardom. How does he do this you ask? By making sure to meet as many of his idols—AKA all the celebs you not-so-secretly want to meet—and taking a picture with them.
The Room actor has met everyone from Mark Hamill (to which he promptly and rightfully freaked out over) to Sylvester Stallone and now he's met Deadpool AKA Ryan Reynolds. In addition to starring alongside fierce actors like Brie Larson and Julia Roberts, Tremblay has made a point to hangout with Hollywood's A-listers on the reg.
No matter how many people he seems to meet, or why he gets to talk with them, we're forever jealous. His ability to woo his fellow actors and become instant friends with all of them is just amazing. Now if only we were friends with the Wonder actor then we could chill with celebs all the time too!
Check out Tremblay's best celebrity fanboy moments and encounters below and prepare to be instantly envious of the young actor.
Deadpool Reynolds all over Tokyo, Tremblay found the Deadpool actor in the Japanese city and of course took a photo to document it. "Vancouver is alive and well in the heart of Tokyo. Call the search off. We found each other," Reynolds captioned the same photo.
If you follow the Room actor than you know that he is a major fan of the Star Wars franchise. So, when he met a few of the iconic characters at the Oscars he had to pose with them and create the ultimate #SquadGoals picture.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Star Wars fans everywhere freaked out when Tremblay managed to meet the one and only Hamill AKA Luke Skywalker in 2017.
No Star Wars fan freak out would be complete without Padmé AKA Natalie Portman!
For a movie lover like Tremblay meeting legends like J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg is the ultimate geeking out moment.
The young actor teamed up with singing icon Paula Abdul for 2016's WEDay festivities and again we're jealous of his celebrity meet and greets.
Tremblay loves hanging out with fellow Canadians like Seth Rogen. Seriously, this kid has so much celebrity street cred at such a young age.
Talk about star power! The Burn Your Maps actor posed alongside Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence a few years ago and it's so cool.
At the 2017 WEDay Canada event Tremblay met the Canadian Prime Minister and as you can see he was beaming with pride for his country.
We know that Roberts was Tremblay's costar in Wonder, but she's still uber famous, so knowing her definitely earns the actor major cool points...not that he needs them.
This is one of the coolest fan moments ever. Tremblay met Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2016 SAG Awards and we don't know how he kept his cool.
Tremblay is an equal opportunity lover of superheroes. Clearly, Marvel is one of his favorite hero franchises since he was all smiles when meeting Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).
Another day, another Canadian, eh?! The "Lost in Japan" singer's 2016 concert was Tremblay's very first!
Tremblay has been in not one, but two movies with Naomi Watts—The Book of Henry and Shut In—which makes them a very close duo as you can tell by this picture.
Leave it to the Before I Wake actor to make funny jokes when meeting Hollywood's biggest stars. When he met Jake Gyllenhaal and posted this photo his caption was on point. "This guy stole my name! #JakeGoals," he wrote.
Tremblay looked adorable as he took a photo with fellow Canadian actress Rachel McAdams at the SAG Awards in 2016.
The cute star "made new friends" at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards and we're in awe of this run-in.
What's cooler than meeting celebrities? Playing Nerf guns with professional quarterbacks like Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, duh.
Come on, the Canadian actor got to pretend punch the Rocky star. That's beyond awesome.
When these two weren't filming the upcoming movie The Predator (it comes out in Sept. 14, 2018) they were hanging out at the river, because that's a totally normal thing to do with insanely famous stars, right?
The young star hung out with two of Riverdale's finest at a Canadian soccer game (along with his big sis) last year. Yes, this 11 year old is cooler than all of us.
In 2015, the I Feel Pretty actress helped Tremblay tie his shoes so he didn't trip at an award show and as a result this cute picture happened!
When Tremblay appeared on an episode of The Last Man on Earth he had to get a group shot with his two scene partners obviously.
Tremblay starred alongside Brie Larson in 2015's Room and its success and his friendship with the actress has definitely helped him meet many of these amazing stars.
