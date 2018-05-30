Not only is he a huge actor at the young age of 11 , but he definitely knows how to take advantage of his stardom. How does he do this you ask? By making sure to meet as many of his idols—AKA all the celebs you not-so-secretly want to meet—and taking a picture with them.

In case you missed it, Jacob Tremblay is one of the coolest kids ever.

Check out Tremblay's best celebrity fanboy moments and encounters below and prepare to be instantly envious of the young actor.

No matter how many people he seems to meet, or why he gets to talk with them, we're forever jealous. His ability to woo his fellow actors and become instant friends with all of them is just amazing. Now if only we were friends with the Wonder actor then we could chill with celebs all the time too!

Instagram Ryan Reynolds After searching for Deadpool Reynolds all over Tokyo, Tremblay found the Deadpool actor in the Japanese city and of course took a photo to document it. "Vancouver is alive and well in the heart of Tokyo. Call the search off. We found each other," Reynolds captioned the same photo.

Instagram Star Wars Characters If you follow the Room actor than you know that he is a major fan of the Star Wars franchise. So, when he met a few of the iconic characters at the Oscars he had to pose with them and create the ultimate #SquadGoals picture.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Mark Hamill Star Wars fans everywhere freaked out when Tremblay managed to meet the one and only Hamill AKA Luke Skywalker in 2017.

Article continues below

Instagram Natalie Portman No Star Wars fan freak out would be complete without Padmé AKA Natalie Portman!

Instagram J.J. Abrams & Steven Spielberg For a movie lover like Tremblay meeting legends like J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg is the ultimate geeking out moment.

Instagram Paula Abdul The young actor teamed up with singing icon Paula Abdul for 2016's WEDay festivities and again we're jealous of his celebrity meet and greets.

Article continues below

Instagram Seth Rogen Tremblay loves hanging out with fellow Canadians like Seth Rogen. Seriously, this kid has so much celebrity street cred at such a young age.

Instagram Jennifer Lawrence Talk about star power! The Burn Your Maps actor posed alongside Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence a few years ago and it's so cool.

Instagram Justin Trudeau At the 2017 WEDay Canada event Tremblay met the Canadian Prime Minister and as you can see he was beaming with pride for his country.

Article continues below

Instagram Julia Roberts We know that Roberts was Tremblay's costar in Wonder, but she's still uber famous, so knowing her definitely earns the actor major cool points...not that he needs them.

Instagram Leonardo DiCaprio This is one of the coolest fan moments ever. Tremblay met Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2016 SAG Awards and we don't know how he kept his cool.

Instagram Gal Gadot & Chris Hemsworth Tremblay is an equal opportunity lover of superheroes. Clearly, Marvel is one of his favorite hero franchises since he was all smiles when meeting Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Article continues below

Instagram Shawn Mendes Another day, another Canadian, eh?! The "Lost in Japan" singer's 2016 concert was Tremblay's very first!

Instagram Naomi Watts Tremblay has been in not one, but two movies with Naomi Watts—The Book of Henry and Shut In—which makes them a very close duo as you can tell by this picture.

Instagram Jake Gyllenhaal Leave it to the Before I Wake actor to make funny jokes when meeting Hollywood's biggest stars. When he met Jake Gyllenhaal and posted this photo his caption was on point. "This guy stole my name! #JakeGoals," he wrote.

Article continues below

Instagram Rachel McAdams Tremblay looked adorable as he took a photo with fellow Canadian actress Rachel McAdams at the SAG Awards in 2016.

Instagram Angelina Jolie The cute star "made new friends" at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards and we're in awe of this run-in.

Instagram Aaron Rodgers What's cooler than meeting celebrities? Playing Nerf guns with professional quarterbacks like Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, duh.

Article continues below

Instagram Sylvester Stallone Come on, the Canadian actor got to pretend punch the Rocky star. That's beyond awesome.

Instagram Olivia Munn When these two weren't filming the upcoming movie The Predator (it comes out in Sept. 14, 2018) they were hanging out at the river, because that's a totally normal thing to do with insanely famous stars, right?

Instagram Mark Consuelos & Casey Cott The young star hung out with two of Riverdale's finest at a Canadian soccer game (along with his big sis) last year. Yes, this 11 year old is cooler than all of us.

Article continues below

Instagram Amy Schumer In 2015, the I Feel Pretty actress helped Tremblay tie his shoes so he didn't trip at an award show and as a result this cute picture happened!

Instagram Jason Sudeikis & Will Forte When Tremblay appeared on an episode of The Last Man on Earth he had to get a group shot with his two scene partners obviously.

Instagram Brie Larson Tremblay starred alongside Brie Larson in 2015's Room and its success and his friendship with the actress has definitely helped him meet many of these amazing stars.