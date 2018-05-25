Today is National Wine Day! Yes, it's a real holiday and
why wine not celebrate with a glass of vino?
While we don't usually need an excuse to have a glass of merlot or rosé after a long hard week at work, since today is National Wine Day it's sort like the world wants us to have a glass. Who's to complain with the world...or at least social media? Not us!
So, as you raise a glass to the best holiday ever, you should know you're in good company. You're not the only wino out there today. In fact, there are a lot of iconic TV characters who love a glass or the bottle (depending on their mood) that would love this holiday as much as we do. We've rounded up some of our favorite TV wine lovers in order to help celebrate this glorious occasion.
Whether it's Scandal's Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) sipping alone, or Cougar Town's Laurie Keller (Busy Philipps) and the rest of the Cul-de-Sac crew downing numerous bottles together, there are some fabulous TV characters that are winos at heart. These ladies and a few gentlemen for that matter deserve a special shout out on this holiday, because let's face it they are probably part of the reason we all can rejoice and toast to National Wine Day in the first place.
What are you waiting for...it's officially wine-o clock!
Olivia Pope on Scandal
Every week that Scandal was on air you could find us on the couch with a glass of red saluting the fierce female that was Olivia Pope. She cleaned up everyone else's messes, and did it with style and sass, which is why we'll always drink red wine in her honor...with a side of popcorn.
Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife
Alicia's (Julianna Margulies) life was very stressful, so she liked a good glass of wine. What's wrong with that? Her husband went to jail after a sex and corruption scandal leaving her to fend for the family, so yes, you'd drink too. Plus, like Alicia always says, she doesn't need wine she likes it.
Liz Lemon on 30 Rock
White wine, ice cubes and sprite AKA "funky juice" is what Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) loved on 30 Rock and we're all in on this concoction.
The Cul-De-Sac Crew on Cougar Town
The one thing we loved most about the Cougar Town characters, besides their friendships with one another, was their obsession with wine. When they drank wine they went big...like really, really big.
Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother
The whole crew on How I Met Your Mother could drink with the best of them, but the Canadian cutie AKA Robin (Cobie Smulders) drank even more. She loved all kinds of alcohol, but when she was feeling low she'd drink from the wine bottle under her desk at work. Don't act like you've never been there!
Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones
Both of the Lannister siblings like their wine and we love (and at times hate) them even more for it. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) however does two things really well. "I drink and I know things" he's said in the past and it's so true.
Grace Hanson on Grace and Frankie
In almost every episode of Grace and Frankie, Grace (Jane Fonda) is drinking. She either goes for vodka or wine and when she doesn't have a drink in her hand you know something is terribly wrong!
Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford on Kathie Lee and Hoda
Wine Wednesday is the best day of the week on Kathie Lee and Hoda. These two hosts aren't acting—they're not TV characters, but they are on TV—when it comes to how much they love drinking wine and living it up, especially when they travel (or at work, obviously).
Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights
Tami (Connie Britton) didn't drink as much as some of the characters on this list, but that doesn't mean she didn't like white wine at dinnertime. In fact, after a long day of helping her husband coach his team (or at least mentor them) she deserved a glass of wine...and she always got what she wanted.
Carrie Mathison on Homeland
Carrie's (Claire Danes) life is probably as stressful as one's can get and she navigates it with lots of help from wine. Maybe it's a little too much at times but we still love her.
Dr. Mindy Lahiri on The Mindy Project
Have you noticed that women in high-powered professions indulge in wine? Well, Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) was a doctor and a single mom on The Mindy Project who held it all together with humor and grace and maybe a little wine. OK, she loved all alcohol, but wine was usually her go-to.
Every Real Housewives Star
What is the one thing that every Real Housewives series has in common? Wine! Sure, they all have lots of drama as well, but these ladies have bonded over their serious love of wine.