Shawn Mendes' New Album Is Officially Here! Vote for Your Favorite Song Now

by Johnni Macke | Fri., May. 25, 2018 8:53 AM

Shawn Mendes self-titled album is finally here!

The Canadian singer dropped his third studio album today and fans already love every minute of it. From the two tracks Mendes released back in March—remember "In My Blood" and "Lost in Japan?"—to all the tracks we didn't know would be on the album, every song is wonderful.

If you're a fan of artists teaming up then you should check out "Youth" which features Khalid or "Like to Be You" which has Julia Michaels singing on it. Otherwise the rest of the 14 songs are all Mendes and that's just fine by us.

Shawn Mendes on Advice From Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift

The 19-year-old singer has had massive success with his past two records (both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart) and based on fans' reception so far this album is sure to do the same. With Mendes' sophomore album Illuminate going double platinum in the U.S. we can only imagine how popular this album will be…especially since there's been a two-year wait for its release.

Now it's up to you…what do you think of this album? Vote for your favorite song off the "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" singer's brand new record now. It's hard to pick just one since that are all unique and successes in their own right, but you can only choose one...so make it count!

Shawn Mendes' New Album Song Poll
Which of Shawn Mendes' new songs is your favorite off the album?
