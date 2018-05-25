Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer which means...it's bathing suit time!

With Memorial Day (May 28) just days away and the long weekend starting today you're going to need some style inspiration ASAP. Luckily, we've got you covered and it's all thanks to some of our favorite celebrities and their fabulous bikini snaps. Stars like Kristin Cavallari recently jetted off to Tulum, Mexico and both her vacation destination and slew of bikinis she donned are actual vacation goals.

Kourtney Kardashian is always on a trip these days and each one of them features at least one clothing item we'd like to covet. When stars go on vacation or get in the summer mood they break out their best bathing suit and when they show them off we instantly wish we were also on some tropical island. The good news is that even if you're not going away this holiday weekend you can get into the summer feeling by checking out these celebs and their killer beach/vacation style. Trust us you'll have both wardrobe envy and serious case of wanderlust once you see these bikini pics!