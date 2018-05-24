Chris Hemsworth is one cool guy. What makes him so cool you ask?

Well, he's Thor for starters, has an Australian accent and loves surfing or anything outdoors and active. Oh, and he's hot...did we forget to mention that? The best part about the Avengers star however is that fact that he's the coolest dad around. He really, really is!

We all have a special place in our hearts for our own dads, but Hemsworth is actually the coolest dad. Sorry, but it's the truth. For starters, he's danced to Miley Cyrus OK, technically he made a cheesy music video on Instagram dancing and singing along to his future sister-in-law's song "Wrecking Ball," but it's truly wonderful. If you don't think that makes him super awesome then we have seven more super dad moments that might change your mind. After reading through this post you'll wish the Aussie dad was your dad...trust us.