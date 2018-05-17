SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
iZombie, Jane the Virgin & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Get Final Season Orders...Which CW Show Will You Miss Most?

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 17, 2018 8:49 AM

Jane the Virgin

The CW

Say it ain't so!

During the annual upfront presentation this week in New York City, The CW saddened some fans when they announced that three beloved shows would be getting picked up…but for their farewell seasons. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, created by and starring Rachel Bloom, will have its fourth and final season beginning this fall.

Jane the Virgin and iZombie will also be getting one last season this TV cycle. For Jane the Virgin, which stars Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni and more, the last ride will begin midseason and will mark its fifth season overall. iZombie, which stars Rose McIver—and is all about a medical student who is actually a zombie—will also kick off its fifth and final season when midseason shows begin AKA in 2019.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Even though we're not ready to say goodbye to these shows at least we'll get a final season for each of them. The saddest part is that we do have to let go of the characters and actors we've loved on all of these shows sooner rather than later.

As you're processing the fact that we're losing some great TV shows from The CW you can start re-watching the best episodes to cheer you up. Vote in our poll below to tell us which CW show you're going to miss the most after its final season!

CW Cancellations
Which CW show are you going to miss the most?
55.6%
12.5%
31.9%

