Can you hear that? It's the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and they're coming for you!

When Sunday, May 20 rolls around all eyes will be on the MGM Grand Garden Arena because it's hosting this year's Billboard Music Awards. In addition to seeing which of your favorite musicians take home the most awards, there will also be a lot of musical performances lined up.

In fact, that's really what we're all about. Sure, it's nice to see how many trophies Ed Sheeran (nominated for 15) or Taylor Swift (nominated for five) might win, but watching the live performances is going to be even better. There are so many artists lined up to take the stage later this month that we can barely contain our excitement.

So, who can you tune into see at this year's show? For starters Kelly Clarkson! The "Meaning of Life" singer will not only sing this year, but she is the award show's host and she's going to kill it!