Which 2018 Billboard Music Awards Performance Are You Most Excited for? Vote Now!

Thu., May. 17, 2018

Can you hear that? It's the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and they're coming for you!

When Sunday, May 20 rolls around all eyes will be on the MGM Grand Garden Arena because it's hosting this year's Billboard Music Awards. In addition to seeing which of your favorite musicians take home the most awards, there will also be a lot of musical performances lined up.

In fact, that's really what we're all about. Sure, it's nice to see how many trophies Ed Sheeran (nominated for 15) or Taylor Swift (nominated for five) might win, but watching the live performances is going to be even better. There are so many artists lined up to take the stage later this month that we can barely contain our excitement.

So, who can you tune into see at this year's show? For starters Kelly Clarkson! The "Meaning of Life" singer will not only sing this year, but she is the award show's host and she's going to kill it!

E!'s on Red Alert at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the Billboard Music Awards stage for the first time since 2014. "I'm so excited to perform at the @BBMAs! Going to be," Lopez tweeted last week to announce her appearance.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are teaming up at the award show for a duet and we're not ready for this much star power. Can you imagine Xtina with Lovato rocking out together with their insane vocals? Yes, please!

If that's not enough divas in one place, Ariana Grande is confirmed as the show's opener! The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer will kick off the show and you know it's going to be one to watch.

One of the biggest performances is sure to come from Janet Jackson. The legendary singer is being honored with the Icon award and she will sing after accepting the honor.

Clearly this show is going to be packing some major girl-power acts and they're just the beginning. The men will also be bringing the heat with acts like John Legend, BTS and Shawn Mendes set to perform. Khalid and Shawn Mendes will take the stage for a special collaboration of Mendes' new single "Youth" immediately following Mendes' performance of his hit single "In My Blood." Last but not least, Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey will perform "The Middle."

The only question left to ask is which artist are you really tuning in to watch?

Vote for the act you're most looking forward to at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in the poll below!

2018 BBMA Performers
Which 2018 Billboard Music Awards performer are you most excited to see hit the stage?
6.1%
8.2%
22.4%
14.3%
0.0%
18.4%
0.0%
4.1%
14.3%
0.0%
0.0%
12.2%
0.0%
0.0%

