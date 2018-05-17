by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 17, 2018 4:00 AM
Can you hear that? It's the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and they're coming for you!
When Sunday, May 20 rolls around all eyes will be on the MGM Grand Garden Arena because it's hosting this year's Billboard Music Awards. In addition to seeing which of your favorite musicians take home the most awards, there will also be a lot of musical performances lined up.
In fact, that's really what we're all about. Sure, it's nice to see how many trophies Ed Sheeran (nominated for 15) or Taylor Swift (nominated for five) might win, but watching the live performances is going to be even better. There are so many artists lined up to take the stage later this month that we can barely contain our excitement.
So, who can you tune into see at this year's show? For starters Kelly Clarkson! The "Meaning of Life" singer will not only sing this year, but she is the award show's host and she's going to kill it!
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the Billboard Music Awards stage for the first time since 2014. "I'm so excited to perform at the @BBMAs! Going to be," Lopez tweeted last week to announce her appearance.
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are teaming up at the award show for a duet and we're not ready for this much star power. Can you imagine Xtina with Lovato rocking out together with their insane vocals? Yes, please!
If that's not enough divas in one place, Ariana Grande is confirmed as the show's opener! The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer will kick off the show and you know it's going to be one to watch.
One of the biggest performances is sure to come from Janet Jackson. The legendary singer is being honored with the Icon award and she will sing after accepting the honor.
Clearly this show is going to be packing some major girl-power acts and they're just the beginning. The men will also be bringing the heat with acts like John Legend, BTS and Shawn Mendes set to perform. Khalid and Shawn Mendes will take the stage for a special collaboration of Mendes' new single "Youth" immediately following Mendes' performance of his hit single "In My Blood." Last but not least, Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey will perform "The Middle."
The only question left to ask is which artist are you really tuning in to watch?
Vote for the act you're most looking forward to at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in the poll below!
Whitney Houston Slams Paula Abdul in New Documentary Trailer: "That Girl Is Singing Off-Key on the Record"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!