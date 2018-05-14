Adult Henry Mills:

This season has been all about adult Henry Mills played by Andrew J. West and we also are fans of his. He is also a believer but has a more complicated backstory since he can't actually remember his story. His persistence throughout the season and romantic side have really made him memorable.

Zelena:

Zelena (Rebecca Mader) started off as a villain—like her sister Regina—but eventually won over Storybrooke and OUAT fans. She is now a hero and it's just made her even more of a badass.

Belle:

Who doesn't love Belle? Emilie De Ravin's portrayal of this iconic character was always so spot on. Belle brought out the best in everyone, especially Rumple and for that she's one of the very best on the series. Plus, she loves to read which is a great character trait.

Robin Hood:

Sean Maguire hooked fans from the moment he was first seen as Robin Hood. His character is complicated, strong and has a soft spot for Regina. We love his ability to put her at ease and at the same time make her fiercely protective.

Lucy:

This season we've met a lot of great new characters that will be missed once the show wraps. Lucy (played by Alison Fernandez) is definitely one of them. She's so stinking cute. Plus, she has a knack for detective work and is a true believer, which as we all know is necessary to survive curses.

Jacinda/Cinderella:

Lucy's mom Jacinda (Dania Ramirez) AKA Cinderella is another character we wish we would've met years ago. She is feisty, strong and never backs down. Whether she's Cinderella or Jacinda this girl is her own hero…although we love that she's finally found love with Henry.

Tilly/Alice:

Alice in Wonderland is one of the greatest fairytale stories ever so when we finally met Alice (Rose Reynolds) and her alter ego Tilly this season we were obsessed. If we had to choose Tilly is the character by Reynolds that we'd miss the most. She's unique, passionate and full of surprises.

Which Once Upon a Time character will you miss the most once the series finale airs this week?