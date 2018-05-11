Christina Aguilera is bringing the heat with her upcoming album Liberation and we can't wait to hear the whole thing!

Ahead of her album release, the 37-year-old singer has released a few singles and it has inspired us to relive her best music video moments. Xtina's new jam "Accelerate" is definitely a club banger and her beautiful ballad "Twice" proves she can still hit those amazing notes.

While we wait for more singles, let's look back at all of Aguilera's life-chaning music videos. From her first hit "Genie in a Bottle" to the super sexy "Dirrty," Christina continuously entertains with her iconic videos.

Check out Aguilera's best music videos below. Don't forget to vote for your favorite Xtina video of all time in the poll as well.