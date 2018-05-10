Selena Gomez has released new music and now we need a complete album ASAP!

The 25-year-old singer has been teasing fans for a while now that she has enough content for an album, but she isn't ready to drop anything. The good news is that while we wait for another record Gomez has given fans a gift. On Thursday she dropped a new track called "Back to You," which is a part of the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack from season two.

There might not be a music video for "Back to You" just yet—there is a lyric video—but that doesn't mean we can't imagine how great it'll be. As fans wait for 13 Reasons Why's second season to premiere on Netflix—Gomez is the executive producer on the show—they can listen to its soundtrack.