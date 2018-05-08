Happy Teacher Appreciation Day!

We know that teachers are always trying to make us better as students, but what about them? Today is Teacher Appreciation Day and even though we're not in school anymore we still have a few teachers that we want to show some love to this year.

Which teachers you ask? Well, our favorite TV teachers obviously! They might not have taught us how to use multiplication or given us a history lesson, but TV teachers did help us learn and grow up. Whether it was Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) on Boy Meets World giving us very applicable life advice or Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) on New Girl revealing that learning happens at all ages, teachers on screen have made us better.

After remembering some of the best educators that TV has given us make sure to cast your vote for your favorite teacher below.