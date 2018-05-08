by Johnni Macke | Tue., May. 8, 2018 12:12 PM
The only thing better than seeing what your favorite celebrity wears to the Met Gala every year is seeing how perfect the Hollywood couples look at the event.
On Monday (May 7), all eyes were on New York City as stars arrived at the Met Gala for its "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. While we were in awe of every look—especially our girls Blake Lively and Rihanna—it was the couples that really stole our focus.
Met Gala co-chair Amal Clooney and her man George Clooney looked stunning together. Everyone knows the actor is a looker, but his wife and her gorgeous rose-adorned skirt/train took our breath away. Of course, Jennifer Lopez and her man Alex Rodriguez looked sexy and chic as they posed together throughout the night as well.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
The veteran couples were given a run for their money when it came to the duos who used this year's event as their coming out party. Stars like Riverdale's on-screen and off-screen couple of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhardt looked like your modern-day Prince Charming and Cinderella. They were flawless together.
Rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin held hands on the carpet in Tommy Hilfiger designs and wow did they look hot. New mom Kylie Jenner stunned with her beau Travis Scott only three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster. Her fierce black ensemble paired with Scott's velvet shoes definitely earn them a spot on our hottest couples list.
Oh, and we can't forget Met Gala royalty Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. Brady might be a golden god on the football field, but in the fashion world his wife is the goddess we all hail to!
No matter which couple you are rooting for in Hollywood, you have to admit that the Met Gala brought out the best from these duos. Their couple style is what we use as our inspiration on a daily basis and we love them all. That being said, only one couple can win the Met Gala and it's your turn to weigh in on the winner.
Cast your vote for the best-dressed and cutest couple of the 2018 Met Gala below!
Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.
Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More Fashionistas Bring Their 2018 Met Gala Looks to Life in Vogue Video Portraits
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!