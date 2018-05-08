SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Dresses vs. After-Party Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashions Now!

by Johnni Macke | Tue., May. 8, 2018 9:11 AM

The stars were dressed to impress at this year's 2018 Met Gala…and we're not just talking about during the event.

On Monday night celebrities stepped out for fashion's biggest night and their after-party looks were equally as stunning. Jennifer Lopez sizzled on both the carpet and the after-party scene in similar dresses with black, red, blue and touches of gold. Gigi Hadid on the other hand looked like a fairy on the carpet and then channeled her inner pink, punk rock princess afterwards in a fabulous pants-jacket combo.

Rihanna turned heads the moment she arrived at the Met Gala. She looked like a diamond-crusted Pope and we're still in awe of her look. When she hit the party scene however she donned a sheer glitter blue pantsuit and we don't know which look we love more.

2018 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Blake Lively looked like a queen in her red Versace jeweled gown before rocking plaid at the parties. It was like looking at Serena van der Woodsen at a gala and then on the steps of the Met before school on Gossip Girl.

While we loved the original Met Gala looks from these stars, their after-party ensembles were fun and fierce and so fresh. So, how do we choose our favorite? Luckily, we're putting that in your hands.

Cast your vote for which of these stars' looks you like best. Did you prefer their Met Gala arrivals ensemble or were you a bigger fan of their party picks? Vote below!

Bella Hadid, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Pap Nation / Splash News

Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Pap Nation / Splash New

Kendall Jenner

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez

Gigi Hadid, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; Splash News

Katy Perry

Paris Jackson, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Paris Jackson

Priyanka Chopra, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Priyanka Chopra

Rihanna, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rihanna

Zendaya, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Zendaya

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Kim Kardashian

Blake Lively, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively

Gabrielle Union, 2018 Met Gala, After-Party, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gabrielle Union

2018 Met Gala: Bella Hadid
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Kendall Jenner
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Jennifer Lopez
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Gigi Hadid
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Paris Jackson
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Rihanna
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Zendaya
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Kim Kardashian
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Blake Lively
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
2018 Met Gala: Gabrielle Union
Which look do you like better: red carpet or after-party?
Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

