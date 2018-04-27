SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Melissa McCarthy, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Share Hilarious Photos for Old Headshot Day

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 2:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melissa McCarthy, Old Headshots

Instagram

Pictures are forever!

Lots of celebrities have old headshots to laugh about from pretty much their entire career. Thankfully, Melissa McCarthy brought it to our attention that today is Old Headshot Day on social media and we're not sure we were ready to laugh this hard on a Friday. The good news is that Melissa isn't the only star who has shared headshots that should be framed and shown off for years to come.

Reese Witherspoon got in on the headshot action in the afternoon and revealed that, yes, she has always been adorable. In fact, her old headshot includes a parasol, overalls, a high pony and her million dollar smile. Check out some of the greatest celebrity headshots in honor of this random, yet amazing holiday below. Let us know which star you think really nailed their headshot all those years ago!

Watch

Sara Bareilles Gushes Over Katharine McPhee's Broadway Pivot

Photos

Cutest Celebrity Throwback Pics

Watch

Beyonce Looks Like Blue Ivy in Throwback Photo

Photos

Celebrity Yearbook

Vote for the best celebrity throwback headshot below.

National Old Headshot Day
Which throwback headshot is the funniest?
41.5
4.9
0.0
0.0
8.9
0.8
17.8
8.9
0.8
16.4

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Melissa McCarthy , Sarah Hyland , Reese Witherspoon , , Ed Helms , Karlie Kloss , Ben Stiller , Top Stories
Latest News
Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

Are Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Back Together? See All the Convincing Signs

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars in Their Glam Ensembles

Kanye West

Kanye West Just Out Kanye'd Himself With a Poop-Inspired Song Called ''Lift Yourself''

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsals

Selena Gomez, Radio Disney

Radio Disney Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert: Why Their Past Relationship Drama is Resurfacing

Larry Caputo, Theresa Caputo

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo on Split From Husband Larry: "It's Hard"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.