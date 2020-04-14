Good god, Lemon!

From having to manage the egos of her co-workers to always being caught with a little lettuce in her hair, Liz Lemon from 30 Rock is one of the most relatable characters of all time.

We loved following the character, played by the iconic and hilarious Tina Fey, during the series' run as she struggles to balance her career showrunning a TV series and her personal life dating in the big city, all while seeming like someone we'd want to be best friends with.

While most women want a man to send them over a drink at the bar, Liz Lemon would prefer mozzarella sticks. When Liz Lemon runs into one of her ex-boyfriends, she makes sure to "casually" look her absolute best. Which, quite frankly, same.

The best news? If you are a Comcast Xfinity Flex or X1 customer, you can relive those moments again and again when Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service, launches tomorrow with 30 Rock in the lineup of content available to watch ASAP.

Until then, we're rounding up Liz's most relatable moments below!