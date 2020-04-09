HBO
by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 12:02 PM
Yesterday marked the start of Passover, and today we're celebrating with some of the best TV episodes and movies that also took part in the holiday!
As families across the world gather for seder (often digitally, in light of the coronavirus pandemic), it's the perfect time to watch some of our favorite characters also break matzah.
Whether your nostalgia drives you to throw on The O.C. and watch Summer study Passover traditions to be the perfect girlfriend or you're in the mood for a more serious episode, like Homeland's "Why Is This Night Different?", there are plenty of great representation to tune into.
There are episodes of Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm that will make you laugh or the entirety of Uncut Gems, which will have you on the edge of your seat.
So pass the seder plate and take a look at the list below!
Here are our favorites.
CW
In the episode, "Seder Anything," Dan needed something stiffer than Manischewitz when he found out that the waiter job he scored meant having to serve the guests at a Seder at Blair's penthouse.
Nickelodeon
Grandpa Boris tells Tommy and his pals the story of Passover when they end up locked in the attic during the family seder—a version of events that may include a few more babies than were legendarily involved in freeing the slaves of Egypt.
Courtesy of Parmount
Charlton Heston will forever be Moses thanks to Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 epic about the story of Passover.
NBC
Jerry Seinfeld as the usually invisible prophet Elijah makes a bickering family (Adam Sandler, Kevin Nealon, Mike Myers, Rob Schneider and Julia Sweeney, yay!) sorry they ever opened the door. But they do finally agree on something—Elijah's a real kvetch.
NBC
Watching Vanessa Bayer bring her character Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy back to Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment to explain Passover may be one of the funniest things we've seen, but don't quote us on that.
ABC
The team break matzah together in the face of flagging ratings on Aaron Sorkin's underappreciated sitcom.
HBO
Rob Corddry plays the friendly neighborhood sex offender whom Larry David takes a liking to and invites over for Passover, appalling everybody. But at least he brings homemade latkes!
Courtesy of DreamWorks SKG
Val Kilmer voiced Moses and Ralph Fiennes his boyhood pal-turned-rival Ramses in DreamWorks' kid-friendly, musical retelling of the story of Passover. Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston joined forces on the Oscar-winning original song "When You Believe."
Courtesy of the TNT Network
Ben Kingsley carried the famous staff in this 1995 TV movie, in which the Red Sea parted a bit more believably than in 1956's The Ten Commandments.
Joe Alblas/A+E Networks
British thesp William Houston pulls Ten Commandments-acquiring duty in the History Channel miniseries.
Courtesy of When Do We Eat Inc.
The 2005 ensemble comedy about an eccentric clan whose patriarch ingests Ecstasy right before their seder starred a pre-New Girl Max Greenfield.
Fox
Linda Lavin guest stars as prickly, impossible-to-please Nana Cohen, in town for Passover to both enjoy family time and bear some bad news.
