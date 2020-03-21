All of the best TV shows have one thing in common: Characters we love so much, we almost consider them friends.

So, as we spend day after day in front binging our favorite series while social distancing, we naturally find ourselves wondering which of our favorite fictional pals would be the best partner in crime to stay in and have a movie marathon with.

We've rounded up 20 of the characters who we'd be down to quarantine ourselves with and now we're asking you to sound off on which one would be your first choice.

Perhaps you're thinking in practical terms, so someone like Dwight Schrute from The Office makes sense to you, since you can take refuge on his giant beet farm, or Dr. Cristina Yang, who you know would be able to take care of you.

Then again, you may want a pick-me-up to lift your spirits, and rooming with Elaine Benes and her dancing from Seinfeld or the lovable Joey Tribbiani from Friends would make you happiest.