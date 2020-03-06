When it comes to being the boss, these women know exactly how it's done!

On Sunday, it's International Women's Day, so we're getting a headstart on the holiday by celebrating the female celebrities who run their own empires.

Many of these women have changed the game in plenty of spaces held by men, like in the world of TV production or running a start-up. However, that hasn't stopped any of them from making room for their voice and coming out on top.

With people like Reese Witherspoon, whose production company is behind shows such as Big Little Lies and the upcoming Little Fires Everywhere, what we watch on our queues has been forever improved by her getting into the programming space.

Meanwhile, our wardrobes would be a lot less fun without Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen's brands like Elizabeth and James in our closet, or Gwen Stefani with her L.A.M.B. collection.

And when it comes to motivational everything, we all can thank Oprah Winfrey, whose vast business empire includes everything from shows to magazines to inspirational books.