It's Women's History Month and we're celebrating by honoring some of our favorite funny ladies!

When it comes to the best in comedic talent, we know we'll find it on Saturday Night Live.

The long-running, Emmy Award-winning show has introduced us to some of the best women in comedy, whose killer impressions and original characters have us tuning in every weekend.

We've even seen many of these celebrities, such as Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, become stars of their own shows, like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, respectively.

The best part? Soon, NBC's streaming service Peacock will launch and we'll be able to relive every hilarious sketch and "Weekend Update" segment again and again.

In the meantime, let's take a look back at some of our favorite SNL players. While every woman whose been on the show has made us laugh, we rounded up a list of the ones whose sketches, impressions or characters have made them synonymous with the show.