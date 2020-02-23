by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 6:00 AM
To put it bluntly, we are obsessed with this celebrity couple.
Today, Emily Blunt is ringing in her birthday and we're celebrating by looking back at her cutest photos with husband John Krasinski.
The darling duo met in 2008 and then wed two years later in a private ceremony at the Villa d'Este in Como, Italy.
Now, nearly a decade later, we are still so into these two who are always entertaining us with their artistic endeavors, such as the upcoming film, A Quiet Place Part II, that Blunt stars in and Krasinski directs.
We also love to follow the pair off-screen too, as they always share funny stories and moments of their lives.
Recently, Chris Martinrevealed on Ellen that he ironically reached out to Krasinski and Blunt about creating a musical for A Quiet Place, with Krasinski jokingly throwing Blunt under the bus for not telling him this.
The Office alum joked, "I...did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he quipped on the post. "Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done?"
While we wait until the Mar. 20 release date for the thrilling sequel, we're taking a look back at the couple's cutest photos in honor of Blunt's birthday.
Check out their most adorable pics below!
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008, where John says that it was love at first sight.
On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said,
The couple—who wed in 2010—made an apperance in 2013 at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Too cute! The lovely couple only had eyes for one another at a New York screening for Krasinski's film, The Hollars', in Aug. 2016.
Hitting the red carpet before the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the couple looked absolutely stunning.
John showed off his stunning wife while supporting her at the 2017 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"
The couple poses while at the SXSW Festival in Austin where A Quiet Place—in which Blunt stars and Krasinski acts and directs—premiered.
The couple looked casual and cozy out and about in February 2014.
Blunt and Krasinski looked as cute as can be at the Time 100 Gala in April 2018.
The stylish pair were caught hand-in-hand in New York City during the summer of 2018.
In Oct. 2018, the couple celebrated their movie A Quiet Place by catching a private screening of their film.
"Well... that's a wrap on [A Quiet Place Part II] See you on March 20th," the Office alum shared to his Instagram with a photo of him and Blunt walking on the trestle bridge featured in the Quiet Place films.
We loved seeing the duo encouraging their fans to vote in the 2018 midterms.
John supported Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018. The adorable duo held hands as they posed for pictures together on the carpet.
The pair looked gorgeous at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins Returns.
The stars stunned at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.
Before heading to last year's SAG Awards, Krasinski uploaded this sweet selfie to his Instagram.
The dynamic duo looked stunning while attending the 2019 SAG Awards.
Krasinski cried tears of joy after his wife took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards ceremony.
The two turned heads at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards.
The couple enjoyed a screening of Fighting With My Family in New York in Feb. 2019.
The two wear matching tuxes at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.
