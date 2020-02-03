Another award show, another amazing night of fashion!

Last night, the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards took place in London, where some of the best and brightest in film were honored by the organization.

From Joaquin Phoenix's speech calling on the industry to be more inclusive to seeing Prince William and Kate Middleton make an appearance, there were plenty of amazing moments from the show.

However, before all that began, some of our favorite parts of the night included the fashion on the red carpet, and we want to know who you thought was best dressed!

Speaking of Kate Middleton, the Duchess wore a regal white and gold gown that was fit for royalty.

Meanwhile, some of the celebs showed off in bold colors, like Scarlett Johanssonin a candy-pink embellish dress or Florence Pugh wearing a puffy pink ensemble that featured a daring train.

Another color of the night was purple, with both Charlize Theron and Zazie Beetz rocking the hue on the carpet.