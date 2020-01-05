by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:37 PM
Talk about a great date night!
Ahead of all of the trophies being handed out at the 2020 Golden Globes, our favorite stars are hitting the red carpet, including some adorable A-list couples.
It's really the perfect occasion for Hollywood's finest to step out together. From the gorgeous gowns to tailored tuxedos, tonight's ceremony gives twosomes the chance to stun on the carpet.
We couldn't get enough of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, when they rocked the step-and-repeat together.
We also loved seeing Avengers star Scarlett Johanssonand Saturday Night Live performer Colin Jost stop and take photos for the paparazzi.
Many of the red carpet couples are also talent powerhouses together. For example, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig hit the carpet together, with the former up for a Golden Globes screenwriting award and the latter having directed Little Women, whose star Saorise Ronan could walk home with a trophy tonight.
Check out the adorable duos below!
Shutterstock
The talented couple color-coordinated in black-and-white ensembles on the red carpet. Director and writer Noah Baumbach is looking to bring home a Golden Globes trophy for Best Screenplay—Motion Picture for writing Marriage Story, which is also up for Best Motion Picture—Drama.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Avengers star and Saturday Night Live performer stunned on the carpet together.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While Rita Wilson documented her hair and makeup team being late to help her get ready, the actress looked like royalty on the red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Hanks.
Shutterstock
Could they be any cuter? One of our favorite Hollywood couples hit the red carpet together, with Jason Momoa rocking a gorgeous green suit.
Shutterstock
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye looked regal as they hit the step-and-repeat. The proud parents are set to see their sons, Dylan and Paris, serve as tonight's Golden Globes ambassadors.
Shutterstock
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais stops for some pictures with his partner Jane Fallon, who looked stunning in a shimmering ombré ensemble.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!
