The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards may have been last night, but everyone is feeling the love today, too.
Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown are just some of the celebrities still riding the high of last night's PCAs and their respective wins.
With moments like Keeping Up with the Kardashians scooping up a trophy, or seeing Brown get announced as The Female TV Star of 2019 for her third season as Eleven on Stranger Things, it was a night full of wins that were near-and-dear to many stars, as well as their fans!
The winners weren't the only ones enjoying their success, either. Kris Jenner took to Instagram to gush about her "#ProudMama" moment of seeing daughter Khloe walk home with the Reality Star of 2019 honor.
Plus, last year's Beauty Influencer winner, James Charles, gave a lot of love to Bret Rockman on Twitter after he was crowned the victor this time around.
We've gathered up some of the sweetest reactions from the winners and their celebrity fans below.
Be sure to check back throughout the day, as the PCAs love just isn't stopping and we're sure even more stars will be thanking their fans!
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian
In a cute after-show moment on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram stories, she and sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Khloe's Reality Star of 2019 win in the car, with Kourtney joking, "I won Best Reality Star but I declined so Khloe really won."
Khloe joked back, "So she gave me her hand-me-down award and I'm fine with that." She then added, "We never really know what to say and we're so grateful, we're so thankful."
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe continued the love on Twitter over her Reality Star of 2019 win, firing off a slew of heart and praying hand emojis before adding, "thank you all with all of my heart."
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kris Jenner
The Kardashian matriarch had a message for fans on Twitter after Keeping Up with the Kardashians took home the prize for The Reality Show of 2019.
"Thank you so so much to everyone who voted for us to win the Best Reality Show of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards," she worte. "We love you guys!!"
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kris Jenner on Khloe Kardashian
She is one happy mom!
Kris took to Instagram to gush about Khloe's win for The Reality Star of 2019, writing, "Congrats @khloekardashian on winning Reality TV Star of 2019 at the @peopleschoice awards!!! And thank you everyone for voting!! We are so grateful for your love and support. #ProudMama"
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things actress thanked her fans on her Instagram Story for nabbing her the win for The Female TV Star of 2019. "thank you for voting! this is so beautiful and im forever grateful," she wrote.
Trae Patton/NBC
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough was excited when America's Got Talent was named The Competition Show of 2019 and shared on an Instagram story, "Whoohoo!!! So proud to be a part of this monumental moment for @agt thank you for the brilliant season!"
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
David Dobrik
After scooping up a trophy for The Social Media Star of 2019, David Dobrik took to Twitter to thank fans. "I WON A PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD AND this is crazy,"his tweet started.
"I mean like seriously. You guys have showed my friends and I so much love and I don't think anything will ever top that and I don't think we'll ever be able to say thank you enough. So here's the first of many! THANK YOU"
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
James Charles on Bret Rockman
We love a supportive queen! Last year's Beauty Influencer winner, James Charles, took to Twitter to congratulate Rockman on his win for the same award this year. "It's what she deserves," he added to a re-tweet announcing Rockman as the winner.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Katherine McNamara
The Shadowhunters actress celebrated another year that the show took home a PCAs award, this year for The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019. The performer expressed her joy on Twitter, writing, "Thank YOU, angels! We know how incredible to win 2 years in a row! It‘s a testament to you. The Shadowfam is lightning in a bottle. This award is a celebration of what YOU have built - a community of love and acceptance. This is your legacy, angels!"
