MONDAY
11 NOV.
EXCLUSIVE!

E! Gives a Make-A-Wish Recipient an Unforgettable Night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 10:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Talk about getting the red carpet treatment!

E! partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make 18-year-old Mallory's wish of attending the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards come true.

"I'm just excited to meet all the celebrities and go the red carpet," she shared. "Thank you E! for making my wish come true."

The Michigan native joined the stars as she walked down the red carpet and posed for photographers before heading inside for the PCAs ceremony on Sunday night.

Mallory, who suffers from a severe gastrointestinal disorder, was all smiles as she made her way into the show which celebrated the year's best in movies, music, television and pop culture.

The teen even meet Bachelor nation favorites, Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Becca Tilley and Tyler Cameron as well as YouTube star David Dobrik as she made her red carpet debut at one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Mallory, whose favorite celebrities include Milly Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande, rocked a gorgeous green gown and was accompanied by her family for her special night at the People's Choice Awards.

Read

How Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Pink and More PCAs Music Nominees Take a Stand and Give Back

As for her favorite moment of the show, she shared that it was "seeing Jennifer Aniston. I love her so much!"

Check out Mallory's photo diary below and watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. for more from the People's Choice Awards.

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

Meeting the Stars

Mallory and her family joined Bachelor nation favorites Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph and Tyler Cameron on the red carpet. 

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

All Smiles

We're sure that meeting David Dobrik was a highlight of the night!

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

Picture Perfect

Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester made time for a pic with Mallory and her family before the big show.

Article continues below

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

Oh So Glam

E! News' Will Marfuggi as well as Nightly Pop's Morgan Stewart and Hunter March posed for a photo with the teen and her family. 

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

All Smiles

The Michigan native and Becca Tilley were red carpet ready at the PCAs. 

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

On the Way

Mallory and her family rode in style to the People's Choice Awards. 

Article continues below

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

Family Time

The group was dressed to the nines to walk the PCAs red carpet. 

 

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

Squad Goals

Mallory and her family were picture perfect for their night at the PCAs. 

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

Shining Bright

The trio was all smiles while posing together at the PCAs. 

Article continues below

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

Audience Cam

The family was ready to celebrate while seating in the audience at the award show. 

Mallory, Make A Wish, People's Choice Awards 2019

Gorgeous in Green

Mallory stunned in a beautiful green dress as she struck a pose at the PCAs.

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet , Entertainment , Charity , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.