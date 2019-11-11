Is there anything that Hannah Browndoesn't look good in?

On Sunday, the Bachelorette alum stunned at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in a burgundy gown from Hamel by Melina Harris, a look her stylist Sonia Young called "playful and sexy." Featuring a head-turning cut-out and a body-hugging silhouette, the Dancing With the Stars contestant brought the heat to the PCAs red carpet. Keeping it simple with her glam and hair, Brown paired the bold dress with Aleví heels and tons of sparkly jewels from Kallati.

Speaking to E! News exclusively, Young explained how the look came together and how she and Brown knew she had to say yes to this dress. "We wanted a different vibe from Bachelorette Hannah to Hannah Brown now," she explained. "This was a perfect mix of playful and sexy."

For Young, her favorite parts about the dress were its trendy detailing and mermaid shape.