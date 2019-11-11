There was someone special to celebrate on the Kardashian family's special night.

On Sunday night, reality TV's favorite family took home the 2019 People's Choice Award for the Reality Show of 2019 while Khloe Kardashian was named the Reality Star of 2019. "Wow! Thank you guys so much, this means so much, 'cause you guys, the fans, voted for this and this means everything to us. You guys have been there for us for 18 seasons, we're almost done with season 18," Kim said at the microphone with her famous mom and sisters next to her. "You've seen so many evolutions and growth and transformations from all of us, personally, professionally, and we're just so glad that we're still entertaining 18 seasons later, so thank you."

While the family wrapped up the show with wins, the night had only just begun. Next, it was time to get a different celebration started: Corey Gamble's 39th birthday. Kris Jenner and her daughters headed over to a soirée held in honor of her famous beau.