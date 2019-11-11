by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 8:06 AM
Yesterday was full of awards, but it was also full of fashion!
In case you somehow missed it, the star-studded 2019 E! People's Choice Awards went down last night where celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani, Pink and more took home awards and partied the night away.
One of our favorite parts of any award show, though, was the red carpet, and this year was no different. Now, it's up to you to determine who rocked the red carpet the best!
We were absolutely euphoric over Zendaya's regal dress by Christopher Esber that featured crystal-lined cut-outs. We also felt like we were in a cotton candy wonderland with Kelsea Ballerini's pink two-piece ensemble that featured a flirty, tulle top paired with a cute mini-skirt.
Rickey Thompson was "booked and busy" and made us green with envy over his colorful suit. Also, Sarah Hyland had us missing summer with her burnt-orange gown by Fausto Puglisi with a show-stopping slit on each side.
Brittany Snow also brought elegance to the red carpet, wearing a Temperley London gown that mixed classic colors with a bold design.
Bachelor Nation had a few fashionable names show up, too. Hannah Brownwas dressed to kill in a cut-out gown that surely caught the eye of her ex, Tyler Cameron, who popped in in a purple suit.
However, perhaps your vote will go to Gwen Stefani. After all, the "What You Waiting For" artist did nab the Fashion Icon award at the PCAs for her decades of style, and her Vera Wang gown with "Fashion Icon" emblazoned on the side was proof the sartorial star is always bringing her best to the carpet.
While the people have spoken for who went home with an award last night, there is time to give one of your faves the privilege of being best dressed.
Vote in the poll below and be sure to check out all of the PCAs coverage from the backstage pics to touching speeches that made last night's PCAs the best so far.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Euphoria actress knows how to werk a gown, and her simple yet striking black design by Christopher Esber is no different. From her vibrant orange lipstick to the silver jewels sown onto her dress to her chic top-knot, she's slaying the carpet from head-to-toe.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
One word: wowzers. From the fabulous feathery pattern to the larger-than-life bright-yellow bow, Tamera's cocktail dress is truly a sight to see.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The 16-year-old star goes bright and bold for the 2019 PCAs, wearing a larger-than-life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design. It's safe to say the Euphoria actress' fashion risk is totally paying off.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The 26-year-old singer brings fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the People's Choice Awards with her two-piece outfit by Raisa Vanessa. It's totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Heart-eyes! The Bravolebrity always slays the red carpet but this just might be her best look yet. She stuns in a heart-adorned dress by Versace.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Arrow star looks ultra dapper with his smokey charcoal-colored blazer and slim-fitted pants. His sleek black shoes and silver statement jewelry pieces are a chef's kiss!
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
It's the 2019 People's Choice Awards fashion icon recipient herself! She's looking like a vision in white, as she stuns in a dramatic strapless Vera Wang dress with the message "fashion icon" written on the train.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Real television host looks perfectly pink on the red carpet, as she dazzles in blush-colored ]sequins wrap dress.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Orange you glad Sarah dresses to impress? The Modern Family star goes for a vibrant look with her bright-orange gown by Fausto Puglisi that features statement-making jewels.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
A lady in red! The former Bachelorette star bares her toned abs on the red carpet with her daring cut-out gown.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sometimes, less is more. For the Assimilate star, her body-hugging black dress proves that you don't have to go over-the-top to look fierce and fabulous.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The former Bachelorette star leaves the boring black and white suit at home and opts for something more eye-catching.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Red hot, hot, hot! The 26-year-old actress goes bold for the 2019 PCAs with her fire-engine red blazer dress.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
E!'s very own host shut down the red carpet with her mesmerizing lavender gown by Melissa Mercedes, which included beaded cuffs at the sleeves and a sheer bottom half with an explosion of flowers.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
"I just wanted to pop up here and show y'all how I'm doing!" The social media star makes everyone green with envy with his emerald suit.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The television host and actress looks like a ray of sunshine in her strapless yellow cocktail dress by designer Sansim Adali. Her metallic heels and statement jewelry pieces tie her vibrant lewk together.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The 32-year-old singer razzle-dazzles at the awards ceremony with her crimson-colored sequins pant suit.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The television host brings the wow factor to the red carpet with her dramatic nude-colored asymmetrical cocktail dress, which features a billowing sleeve and a mesmerizing material.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Pitch Perfect actress knows how to make an entrance and this striking black and white design by Temperley London is proof!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?