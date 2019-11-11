by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 4:13 AM
Talk about cute!
Pink and Willow Hart shared an adorable moment at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday. The "Walk Me Home" singer was channeling her inner model during her PCAs photoshoot when her 8-year-old photobombed her. Waiting in the wings with her younger brother Jameson Hart, 2, the little fashionista deemed it an opportune time to offer her mom a snack.
Of course, Pink handled it like a pro. Mid-pose and giving the camera a fierce look, Pink looked down at her mini-me, smirked and ate the pretzel she was snacking on. Thankfully, the backstage moment was all captured on video! Pink shared the hilarious mother-daughter clip to her Instagram, captioning it, "When you're in a photo shoot and your person offers you carbs #peopleschoice #carbloading #family."
The "What About Us" singer didn't just win on social media. Pink brought home the coveted People's Champion of 2019 award, which honors a celebrity that has made notable philanthropic contributions.
The Grammy winner was recognized for her continued support and work alongside No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Austin Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and as an ambassador for UNICEF.
"Thank you. That was dirty. Y'all trying to make me cry," Pink said while accepting the award. "It is an absolute honor to be getting this award for the People's Champion. I looked up People's Champion and Rocky Balboa came up, which I thought was fitting because I'm from around Philadelphia and I like to wear sweatpants and I like to fight people. I grew up in a family of activities, and boxers actually, come to think of it. But I know that one person can make a difference. You feel like you don't matter, feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved."
"You can't tell me Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg—tell me one person can't make a difference," Pink continued. "I'm a dumbass derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my little world. There is so much to be done. I don't care about your politics; I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who that don't have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other. Get together with your friends and change the f—king world."
See the full list of 2019 PCAs winners here.
Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?