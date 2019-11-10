MONDAY
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Kill It Again as Murder Mystery Wins Comedy Movie of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards

In the end, Murder Mystery killed the competition.

The People have spoken, and the Netflix film starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a New York couple caught up in a whirlwind of intrigue and shenanigans in Europe was named the Comedy Movie of 2019 at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Happily, Aniston and Sandler—fresh from their mutual lovefest moments beforehand when the former was honored by the latter—were still on the scene to accept the honor.

"You are an icon, so thanks for still doing movies with me," Sandler offered his co-star.

And, as he mentioned earlier in the evening, he hopes there are many more to come.

Aniston and Sandler previously starred in 2011's Just Go With It together, and have known each other for decades, having met in L.A. back when they were just getting their Hollywood legs under them.

Murder Mystery beat out fellow nominees The Upside, YesterdayThe Hustle, Men in Black: InternationalLong ShotLittle and Good Boys in scoring the night's final award.

