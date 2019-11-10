by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:49 PM
Bachelor Nations fans, this is one reunion to remember!
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron crossed paths on Sunday night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. According to an eyewitness, the two reality TV personalities briefly chatted after the award for Competition Show was announced, which was a category The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series were both nominated for.
During their brief interaction, the Dancing With the Stars contestant flashed her famous million-dollar smile as she turned to speak with Cameron. In fact, the two are seated at the same table with Bachelor Nation couple, Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood.
While Tyler and Hannah's chat was quick, at least at this time of the awards ceremony, it seems there isn't bad blood between the exes. After all, Tyler cheered on Alabama Hannah after she won the award for Competition Contestant of 2019, a category he was also nominated for. When she was announced as the winner, the reality TV personality gave her a round of applause.
Moreover, the 26-year-old model praised Hannah for her DWTS experience, after she received some harsh feedback from the judges.
E!
At the end of last month, The Bachelorette lead took to Instagram to share what it was like to be critiqued so harshly, which she said, "This experience has been harder than I could have ever imagined." She described it as "really defeating" to hear the judges' opinions.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
"Fall down 7 times, get up 8!" Tyler responded to Hannah in the comments section. "You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You're doing amazing."
However, it looks like the Alabama native is back in good spirits. While on the PCA's red carpet, she told E!'s Jason Kennedy that it's "been an honor" to have so many people support her.
"My absolute favorite thing that people say is... like, I'll be in the bathroom and somebody will be like, 'Hey... Omg I thought I knew you. But I do know you,'" she shared. "I love that because they think I'm their friend. I'm like, 'Well, you kinda do know me.'"
They sure do!
The night is still young, so we'll see if Hannah and Tyler continue to make small talk throughout the night.
Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!
