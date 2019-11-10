We'd hit a club with Kelsea Ballerini any day. But if taking shots and dancing around with her girlfriends in a hotel room is more her scene... yes, still totally works.

The platinum-selling country artist had the whole audience at the 2019 People's Choice Awards dancin' with their feelings Sunday night as she took to the stage to perform "Club," the newest single off of her upcoming third studio album—and a very relatable treatise on why low-key evenings with pals win every time.

While she has made it unabashedly clear in her music that she's up for all sorts of fun, Ballerini—like any artist who was always destined to go her own way—doesn't want to waste time in situations that no longer serve the individual within.