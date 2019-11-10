Trophy or not, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are big winners tonight!

While attending the 2019 People's Choice Awards, the co-hosts of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast were excited to be nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019.

At the same time, they were also thrilled to celebrate the past year with an unforgettable date night.

"Mom and dad are ready for @peopleschoice awards! Can't believe we are nominated and win or lose we feel like we already ‘won.' The fact we are doing a podcast together about the ups and downs of life and love and here we are healthy and strong and growing together on the crazy ride of marriage is a win in of itself!!" Jana shared on Instagram before hitting the red carpet. "Don't forget to watch tonight on E!"

As seen on Instagram Stories, Jana and her husband Facetimed with their kids before showtime.