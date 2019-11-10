The people have spoken and Stranger Things is the show of 2019.

The Netflix drama took home the Show of the Year award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. Stranger Things was nominated alongside The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Grey's Anatomy , Riverdale, This Is Us, The Walking Dead and WWE Raw.

America's Got Talent host Terry Crews and Jacob Trembaly presented Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp with the award.

"Thank you guys. Thank you so much to the fans. This award means so much to everyone who works on the show," McLaughlin said on stage.

"Thank you so much to our castmates, everyone in the crew, Netflix and of course Matt and Ross Duffer. We can't wait for you guys to see season four," Schnapp said. "Thank you!"