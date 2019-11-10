The people have spoken and Stranger Things is the show of 2019.
The Netflix drama took home the Show of the Year award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. Stranger Things was nominated alongside The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Grey's Anatomy, Riverdale, This Is Us, The Walking Dead and WWE Raw.
America's Got Talent host Terry Crews and Jacob Trembaly presented Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp with the award.
"Thank you guys. Thank you so much to the fans. This award means so much to everyone who works on the show," McLaughlin said on stage.
"Thank you so much to our castmates, everyone in the crew, Netflix and of course Matt and Ross Duffer. We can't wait for you guys to see season four," Schnapp said. "Thank you!"
The series also won Drama Show of 2019 and at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, Stranger Things was also nominated in the categories of Male TV Star, Bingeworthy Show, Drama TV Star, Female TV Star and Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show.
Stranger Things season three dropped on July 4 and fans have been buzzing about the summer-time set season since. Netflix recently revealed the first episode title for season four is "The Hellfire Club." Comic book fans will recognize that name from X-Men comics. Other details about the new season are being kept under wraps, like the fate of a certain character…but the show's writers did reveal some movies that may be inspiration for the new season, including You've Got Mail. Check ‘em out here.
Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!