While he was being celebrated for his comedic timing, Centineo took the moment to send a serious message.

After thanking everyone close to him who helped him get to where he is, he made sure to say thank you to "everyone at home."

"You are the reason I'm on this stage, you are the reason I get to do what I am passionate about. You are the reason I have a platform..."

"It matters not what you've done but what you do with what you've done for others, thank you."

Well no wonder everyone fancies him—he's a stud with a soul.

Meanwhile, the stiff competition in his category this year included Kevin Hart in The Upside, the long-awaited American take on the critically acclaimed French comedy The Intouchables; Ali Wong in the sleeper Netflix hit Always Be My Maybe; Mindy Kaling, who also wrote Late Night; the reliably funny Adam Sandlerfor Netflix's Murder Mystery; Dwayne Johnson in the based-on-a-true-story indie charmer Fighting With My Family; and Isn't It Romantic co-stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth