MONDAY
11 NOV.
EXCLUSIVE!

Zendaya's Chic 2019 People's Choice Awards Gown Proves She's An Icon In the Making

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zendaya, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Always arrive in style! 

Zendaya is having a moment. But then again, when is she not? The Euphoria actress arrived to the 2019 People's Choice Awards in true style. She wore a floor length Christopher Esber dress with just a little bit of midriff showing. The glamorous look was courtesy of stylist and bonafide genius Law Roach.  She's the queen of sexy and sophisticated, and it's safe to say she absolutely slayed this red carpet.

"It's a relatively new designer," Zanna Roberts Rassi shared about Zendaya's dress on E! Live From the Red Carpet. "They pride themselves on finding new talent. Discovering the undiscovered." Zendaya has become quite the fashionista in the last few years and is slowly becoming a staple of most best dressed lists. 

No one will forget her green dress that stunned on the red carpet of the 2019 Emmy's earlier this year. 

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

The actress has had a standout year with the success of her HBO show Euphoria, but it's her Fashion Week looks earlier this year that garnered the most buzz. She's as comfortable on a carpet as she is in-front of the camera, and on night's like these, she definitely proves it. 

We can't wait to see what iconic styles she has planned for the rest of awards season. 

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Zendaya , Fashion , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.